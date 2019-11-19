…Strikes out Uzodinna’s petition

…as Uche Nwosu receives fine

Two major cases against the election of Chief Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state were today dismissed for lack of merit. Apart from dismissing the one filed by Uche Nwosu, the court also fined him five hundred thousand naira (N500, 000), for waste of time.

The court also struck out the petition of Sen. Hope Uzodimma, saying it lacked merit.

Uzodimma who contested the March 9 gubernatorial election in the state had approached the court seeking to be declared winner of the poll, despite placing 4th.

Details Later…