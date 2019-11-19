Mohamed Elneny has reportedly approached AC Milan over a transfer – only for the Italian giants to reject him.

Arsenal flop Elneny is curerntly on loan at Besiktas with his prospects of a long-term future at the Emirates looking increasingly bleak.

And, according to reports in Italy, he and an intermediary suggested to Milan that he would be an interesting option for the Rossoneri in the January transfer window.

But Milan chiefs are said to have taken a dim view of the 27-year-old’s offer, believing he would be low down the pecking order of midfield options at the San Siro.

Elneny arrived at Arsenal from FC Basel in January 2016 for a fee in the region of £7million.

He played 16 times in all competitions in the second half of that season and managed 73 more outings in the next three campaigns before being farmed out to Besiktas, scoring twice overall