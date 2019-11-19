The Idiroko Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 1, 990 persons have been penalised by the command for various traffic offences from January 2019 to date.

The Idiroko Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr. Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, made this known in an interview in Ota, Ogun state on Tuesday.

Olaluwoye said that the traffic offenders were penalised to serve as a deterrent to other motorists and road users, revealing that the traffic offenders were arrested for various offences ranging from the use of cell phones while driving, overloading, speed violation, wrongful overtaking and route violation.

He said that the offenders were fined depending on the gravity of the offence they had committed.

“The FRSC cannot fold its hands and allow innocent souls to be wasted in road crashes because of the bad attitude of some drivers,’’ he said.

The unit commander said the command has embarked on 15 road shows in Idiroko and its environs to sensitise motorists and road users on the importance of safety on the highways.

Olaluwoye also said that the FRSC has gone to motor parks 55 times this year to educate commercial drivers on the dangers inherent in the consumption of alcohol and hard drugs while driving.

He said road crashes would be reduced to the barest minimum with continuous public enlightenment programmes in Idiroko and its environs.

Olaluwoye however, reiterated his unit’s commitment toward ensuring that the highways were made safer for other motorists by apprehending erring road users plying the same roads.