Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Shehu Sa’idu, as the new Clerk of the state House of Assembly.

This appointment is contained in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Gusau on Monday by the Public Relations Officer of the Jouse, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura.

Jafaru-Kaura said Sa’idu was to replace the former Clerk, Alhaji Isa Abdullahi, who was moved to the office of the Head of Service.

Woman drags man to court for alleged sodomy with her eight-year-old son



He said, Sa’idu before his new appointment, was the Director of Administration, office of the state Head of Service.

The governor considered the appointment of the new clerk, following his track record of service, experience and dedication to duty.

The appointment takes immediate effect.