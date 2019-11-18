Kaduna – A physically challenged mother, Latifa Umar, on Monday, dragged Rabiu Abdulrazak, a businessman to a Sharia court l sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna for allegedly having sex with her eight-year-old son.

The complainant, who resides at Kano road area of Kaduna, told the court that the defendant had been taking her son out without her consent.

“He used to take my son out to spend one or to two days with him; my son always comes home late at night; when I asked him about my son, he pushed me and called me a mad woman,” she said.

The complainant said that she had reported the matter to elders of their community but nothing had changed since.

She prayed the court to intervene in the matter and grant her justice.

On his part, the defendant, 26, who also resides at Kano road, denied the claims, saying the allegations were untrue.

The judge, Mallam Muhammad Adamu-Shehu, after listening to both parties, granted the defendant bail with the conditions to pay N10,000 or produce a reliable surety, who must reside in Kaduna.

The judge adjourned the matter to Nov. 28 for the complainant to present her witnesses.(NAN)