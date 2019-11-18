Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has finally reacted to reports that claimed she was deported from Dubai during the weekend.

According to the reports which went viral, Tonto Dike was deported after having a clash with a security guard at an event in Dubai.

READ ALSO: Learn how to become a good wife from Daniels – Uche tells Tonto Dikeh



However, in a video shared on Sunday, on Instagram by her cross-dress friend, Bobrisky, Tonto described has described the reports as fake news.

The actress stated, “I heard you guys have been looking for me up to the extent that you created fake news that I was deported. Really? Anyways, I’m still here.

“Gonna be here for a while…and please stop the fake news that I’ve been deported,” she said.” she said.

See the video below: