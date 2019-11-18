Keffi (Nasarawa) – The Students of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, are to hold the maiden edition of a cultural festival in February 2020.

The President of the Students Union Government (SUG), Mr Victor Tsaku, said on Monday in Keffi that the festival would be tagged: “Nsuk Carnival”.

He said the event was aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence, cultural integration, tolerance, and reawakening of the cultural values considered to be going into extinction, particularly among young people.

“We expect that all registered cultural and tribal groups in the university will participate in the festival.

“The event is put together to promote peace, cultural integration and to enable young people get acquainted with their various cultural values.

“We believe that when people get to know more about other people’s culture, they will tend to appreciate it and embrace tolerance as well to enhance peaceful coexistence in our society.

“The festival will hold second week of February, 2020,” he said.

Tsaku said the students body is working with the department of History of the institution to produce a book on the history of Nasarawa State and the university, adding that the book would be presented at the festival.

He also said that the SUG would use the event to lay the foundation for its secretariat. (NAN)