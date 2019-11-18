The 2019 ladies golf tournament ended with an award and dinner night at the IBB golf and country club Abuja on Friday with Irene Nakalembe emerging winner.



Irene speaking to Daily Times said,”Nigerians gave me though competitive moment but I won thank God”.

“Next year I must come to defend my championship and I look forward to winning again”.

The out going president of LGAN, Mrs Ekanem Ekueme noted that, the win gives Nigeria a wake up call and someday Nigeria will wake up .



“For the first time we had a junior lady golfer, which has never happened “.

“I came with a vision and seeing Iyene Essien pick a gross trophy is an achievement fulfilled , ladies golf has come to stay”. Ekanem said.



Meanwhile Irene who fell in love with Abuja weather and Nigerian food especially “Suya” plays amateur golf under handicap 4.

