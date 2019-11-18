Twenty-eight people are in quarantine in China’s northern Inner Mongolia province after a hunter was diagnosed with bubonic plague Saturday, according to the local health commission.

According to state-run news agency Xinhua, the unidentified patient was believed to have become infected with the plague after catching and eating a wild rabbit in Inner Mongolia’s Huade county.

Bubonic plague is the more common version of the disease and is rarely transmitted between humans.

The case comes after the Chinese government announced on November 12 that two people were being treated for the pneumonic plague in the capital of Beijing, the same strand that caused the Black Death, one of the deadliest pandemics in human history.

Pneumonic plague is the most virulent and deadly strain of the disease.

It originates in the lungs and any person who is infected can spread it to another person by sneezing or coughing near them.

It can be cured with antibiotics, but is always fatal if left untreated, according to the WHO.In comparison, bubonic plague can only be spread by infected fleas or by handling an infected animal’s tissue.