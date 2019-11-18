Tottenham’s new billion-dollar stadium attracted a record crowd for women’s soccer in England with 38,262 fans watching a historic north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal Sunday.

The game was a new high for the Women’s Super League (WSL), surpassing the 31,213 who packed in to watch Manchester City’s win over Manchester United in September.

Tottenham was promoted to the top flight this season to set up its first competitive meeting with traditional rival Arsenal since the WSL began in 2011.

Arsenal, which brought a lively pack of away fans, triumphed 2-0 with goals from Kim little and Vivianne Miedema, but it was another landmark moment in the women’s game that continues to grow in England and around the world.