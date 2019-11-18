American rapper, Kanye West has revealed that more preference is given to strip clubs than Jesus Christ as it is a part of devil’s strategy to distract men from God.

‘(L-R) Joel Osteen, Senior Pastor of Lakewood Church, with Kanye West, American Rapper

Kanye West made this known while speaking at Joel Osteen’s Church on Sunday.

According to the rapper, ” So we get constant advertisement for spirits, we get constant advertisement for strip clubs and other things like that, but then we bring up the name of Jesus, we’re told to be quiet.”

“So even for someone who’s professing God…the devil is going to come and do everything he can to distract people from knowing how to fully be in service to the lord.” he noted.

He further revealed that those strip clubs advertised were equivalent to sex trafficking as the manager says, ‘How much traffic do we have?

“So if it’s a man that’s going through things with his family or going through things at work and he feels he has to go there, we all end up participating—or whether it’s the spirits that get advertised to us all the time. Alcohol, they call it a spirit.”

“They got posters advertising sex trafficking because if there’s an advertisement for a strip club, that is advertising sex trafficking.”