The Marketing Business Planner of OTrike (an Online Transport Service) in Jos, Mr Collins Nzeribe, says the service is uniting residents of the city through its operations.

Nzeribe said the company had been providing service to people of the area through Keke Napep operators called “Riders”.

He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos that the Riders were able to ferry passengers to places in the Jos metropolis which were perceived as “No-go-areas” by different groups, because of the religious crisis that bedeviled the city some time ago.

He said the initiative had helped in re-integrating the residents of the area who are of different faiths, as the riders did not have choice of whom to pick,from what locations and to what destinations.

He said the practice had removed fear and feeling of restriction among the people.

The planner said the riders were freely ferrying passengers to such places as Angwan Rogo and Bauchi road, Tundun Wada and Agwan Rukuba, irrespective of their religions.

He said that OTrike had also provided a platform for both riders and users to relate in a conducive environment.

He said the service was technology-driven, accessible via the OPay app – a super app that was available on Android and iOS, with features that catered for variety of lifestyle demands.

Nzeribe said people of different tribes and religious believed they could sit, discuss and relate well without fear, using the service.

He said Plateau needed unity and peace and OTrike was helping to achieve such through its own operations.

Some of the users and riders spoken to said they enjoyed the absence of restriction in their movements.

One of the riders, Usman Abubakar, said he enjoyed moving around to pick passengers unhindered, and thanked OTrike for the oppotunity.

Another, Anthony Uche, said,“before now, there was serious division as there were boundaries people could not cross into places any how” .

Uche said that he go would to as far as Bauchi road to pick people now and that was not his route before.

‘’The Opay App connects us to our users and since it is done on line, it is impossible for one to say no to some locations,” Uche said.

Mrs Ene Okoh, a passenger, said a rider who belonged to a religion different from hers could pick her in her area and take her to the destination of her choice.

Amina Ibrahim also said she liked the accessibility of the service which enabled her to freely visit all parts of the city.