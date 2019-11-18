Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier General, Shuaibu Ibrahim, has attributed the success of the last Saturday’s Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections to the contributions of the Corps members who served as INEC adhoc staff.

Ibrahim made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja during his visit to the FCT orientation camp in Kubwa.

While commending the corps members that served as INEC adhoc staff in Bayelsa and Kogi states for a job well done, he disclosed that the scheme has contributed immensely to the election process of the country.

“If not for the corps members, we wouldn’t have been able to have credible elections in this country, because as the INEC chairman would always say they are the most knowledgeable, most patriotic and the most readily available. And I am so happy that we did excellently well in the Kogi and Bayelsa elections. And nothing untoward happened to any of my corps members as it went hitch free.”

Speaking further, he also disclosed that his administration has led to the arrest, prosecution and jailing of some fake corps members, which has helped to curb the menace in the current (stream II) 2019 Batch ‘B’ Corps members in the camp.

The NYSC DG said that through the measures adopted by his administration to check fake corps members, only 3,420 foreign trained Nigerians out of the over 20,000 who uploaded online for mobilisation came out for the physical verification.

“Nigerians can attest to it that the NYSC is doing a lot in checking the issue of fake and unqualified graduates trying to make themselves available for service.

“In the batch B stream 1 and 2 we made several arrest and I am happy to inform Nigerians that some have been prosecuted and jailed last week.

“The 2019 Batch ‘C’ mobilisation, over 20,000 foreign trained Nigerians uploaded online for mobilisation but through our measures of physical verification only 3420 showed up, that is to tell you that we are good, because I warned them earlier that if they are not qualified, they should not show up.

“We have not arrested any single fake corps member in camp in this current orientation exercise going on.” He said

Furthermore, he also disclosed that the federal government have approved the payment of minimum wage to corps members, adding that it will soon be implemented.

