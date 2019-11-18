The Chairman of Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offenses, Yinka Egbeyemi, confirmed on Sunday the discovery of a two-year-old lion in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Egbeyemi also disclosed that efforts were ongoing by the state government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to evacuate the animal from the building.

He added that the Indian national who owns the lion has been invited for questioning.

