The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed and the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu and five other eminent Nigerians were among those conferred with Outstanding Achievement Award by the University of Maiduguri Alumni Association.

The award was conferred on him at the Maiden End of Year Dinner and Awards Night of the University held in Abuja.

According to the organisers of the event, the recognition on Engineer Aliyu and other distinguished Nigerians was based on their remarkable achievements in their chosen career as well as their positive contributions to the development of the country.

Responding on behalf of other recipients, the President of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Ahmad Lawan, said the award would serve as an inspiration to do more, while assuring that the honour conferred on them will never be abused.

“University of Maiduguri Alumni Association, we cannot thank you enough, those of us that have been given the awards now have additional responsibility, I want to say we are not going to abuse our positions, we are not going to allow our opportunity slips through our fingers, we will make sure University of Maiduguri gets the best deal wherever we find ourselves.”

Also in his remark, Lawan disclosed that the 9th Assembly was united and have resolved to work together and project only national interest.

Speaking further, Lawan commended President Muhammadu Buhari for showing tremendous respect for the National Assembly by ensuring that all ministers appeared before the lawmakers to defend their 2020 budgets in October 2019.

While expressing optimism that the economy of Nigeria will work in the interest of Nigerians, he disclosed that the senate has initiated move to resolve all matters with the executive in national interest.

“All ministries, departments and agencies defended their 2020 budget proposals successfully, and the 2020 budget would be passed in November 2019, so that January to December budget calendar could be maintained.”

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri; Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum; Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and Vice Chancellor University of Maiduguri, Professor Aliyu Shugaba were among the eminent personalities honoured at the event

Daily Times reports that the newly elected Executives of the Alumni Association of the Federal Capital Territory Chapter was also inaugurated at the award night.