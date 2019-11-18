The Kogi west senatorial rerun election has been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Dino Melaye

The INEC returning officer, Olayinde Lawal, made this known Sunday night.

Explaining why he had to declare the rerun inconclusive Olayinde Lawal said the number of cancelled votes is higher than the margin between Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lawal said that Adeyemi polled a total of 80,118 votes, while Melaye got 59,548 votes. leaving a margin of 20,570 while 43,127 votes were cancelled.

Lawal said he declared the election inconclusive in accordance with the electoral act, adding that the date for supplementary election would be announced later.

The supplementary poll would hold in 53 polling units.

Melaye had earlier called for a cancellation of the election which he described as a sham.

Below is a breakdown of how the two leading candidates fared across the seven local government areas in Kogi west senatorial district:

Kabba/Bunu LGA

APC-15,037

PDP-8,974

Ijumu LGA

APC-11,627

PDP-7,647

Kogi/Koton Karfe LGA

APC-14,168

PDP-9,786

Mapo/Muro LGA

APC-4,874

PDP-3,704

Yagba East LGA

APC-6,683

PDP-7,745

Yagba West LGA

APC-7,941

PDP-8,980

Lokoja LGA

APC-19,788

PDP-12,712