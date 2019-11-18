The Kogi west senatorial rerun election has been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)
The INEC returning officer, Olayinde Lawal, made this known Sunday night.
Explaining why he had to declare the rerun inconclusive Olayinde Lawal said the number of cancelled votes is higher than the margin between Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Lawal said that Adeyemi polled a total of 80,118 votes, while Melaye got 59,548 votes.
Lawal said he declared the election inconclusive in accordance with the electoral act, adding that the date for supplementary election would be announced later.
AITEO alerts stakeholders of continued economic sabotage of Nembe creek trunk line
The supplementary poll would hold in 53 polling units.
Melaye had earlier called for a cancellation of the election which he described as a sham.
Below is a breakdown of how the two leading candidates fared across the seven local government areas in Kogi west senatorial district:
Kabba/Bunu LGA
APC-15,037
PDP-8,974
Ijumu LGA
APC-11,627
PDP-7,647
Kogi/Koton Karfe LGA
APC-14,168
PDP-9,786
Mapo/Muro LGA
APC-4,874
PDP-3,704
Yagba East LGA
APC-6,683
PDP-7,745
Yagba West LGA
APC-7,941
PDP-8,980
Lokoja LGA
APC-19,788
PDP-12,712
Discussion about this post