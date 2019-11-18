Jack Ma foundation has given a Nigerian entrepreneur, Temie Giwa-Tubosun $250,000 grant.

Nigerian entrepreneur Temie Giwa-Tubosun ( @temite ), founder of blood and oxygen delivery company, @LifeBankNigeria , has won Jack Ma’s African business hero award

Giwa -Tubosun won the foundation’s first annual prize for African businesses in Accra, Ghana,

Jack Ma, a Chinese investor, the founder of the Alibaba Group and Jack Ma Foundationhad started the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI) with $1 million.

Speaking at the event Jack Ma, said: “It is my strong belief that entrepreneur heroes, like these finalists, will change the world – creating companies that drive inclusive growth and opportunity for the continent. Everyone is a winner tonight.”

“The finalists who competed in ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’ should be an inspiration for Africa and for the world. Each of these entrepreneurs looked at big challenges facing their communities, and saw them as opportunities,” he added.

Kogi west senatorial rerun election inconclusive – INEC



Giwa-Tubosun is the CEO of LifeBank, a Lagos-based blood and oxygen delivery company that connects registered blood banks to hospitals and patients in need of urgent blood supply.

Speaking at the event, the entrepreneur said the prize will ensure the growth of LifeBank in Nigeria and beyond.

“The Africa Netpreneur Prize will give me the resources to grow LifeBank and expand our presence in Nigeria and throughout the rest of Africa. I look forward to continuing my journey to solve problems and make a significant impact on the future of Africa,” she said.

In a tweet, she thanked the Chinese investor, adding that more work will be done.

Thank you Mr. Ma! Let them know that we are who we’ve been waiting for! We will continue to do the work and show them that greatness is evenly distributed! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VvV1Jzz8Oa — Temie Giwa-Tubosun (@temite) November 17, 2019

“Thank you Mr. Ma! Let them know that we are who we’ve been waiting for! We will continue to do the work and show them that greatness is evenly distributed!” she tweeted.