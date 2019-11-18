A controversial Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia has asked ladies to reply their direct message(DM) on their social media platforms as she was been gifted a brand new Mercedes Benz on her trip to Dubai.

Etinosa made this known on her verified Instagram handle on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Fans hail Teni, Frank Edoho for new ‘Billionaire’ video



According to her, the brand new car gift was given to her by someone who reached out to her via her direct message(DM) on Instagram.

She stated,” My Joy knows no bounds. Indeed my Dubai trip comes to an end with the biggest surprise gift I have ever gotten in my life..

“It’s not even my birthday and I am not going to say “it’s God o” or “is hardwork” or “perspire to inspire” it’s not anything but a God sent Angel who once reached out to me via my DM!!

“me Like I am still crying I am humbled like I no know wetin to talk. See Dubai no cold but cold dey catch me. Automatic cold just hook me. I dey cry like Omomo dey use my inhaler dey wedge my chest.

Ahhh God know say for this my life Na biggie belle I get I no get pride 😭 is like a dream I don’t want to believe yet That meI am leaving Dubai as a Mercedes Benz owner. And to think that all these started from just a DM! GIRLS REPLY YOUR DM O😭😭😭

I AM SO SO GRATEFUL. MY HEART IS FULL OF GRATITUDE. 🎉 🎉🎉 #CHIPWHIP,” She noted.

See Image below: