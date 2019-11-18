Disturbing photos of the FUTA student who was ganged up on and assaulted by her fellow students have been shared online.

The100 Level Ecotourism and Wildlife Management student identified as Bolu was left with a swollen face after five senior students at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) were seen in a video assaulting her.

The shocking video which went viral on Saturday night (Nov.16) generated outrage with some FUTA students storming the hostel of the boy who led the attack to beat him up.

The students involved in the bullying of the female student have all been arrested and the management of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has suspended them indefinitely.