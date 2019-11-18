Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), DR. Babatunde Fowler, and four other distinguished Nigerians have been conferred with Excellent Leadership Award by Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

The award was conferred on him at the Dinner and Awards Night to mark the end of the professional week, which had the theme; ‘Accountability and Economic Development through Corporate Social Responsibility’, in Abuja.

In her address, the Chairman of ANAN, FCT 1 chapter, Mrs Petu Joyce, said the award was in recognition for their exceptional contributions in the financial sector.

Other beneficiaries of the award are; AIG Egbunike Obiajulu, Maj. Gen. J. E. Jakko, Alh. Ahmed Idris, and Air Cmdr. Uchechi Nwagwu.

Reading the administration’s score card, Mrs. Petu said that her achievement in the last eight months has surpassed the association’s goal.

She disclosed that through vigorous membership drive, FCT ANAN has been able to increase the numbers of registered members from 1350 to 2000.

“We’ve organised series of training for members and non-members (both in public and private sector), these training were not restricted to outdoor alone also at monthly general meetings which has in no little way added value to our distinguished members.

“We have inaugurated four coordinating units within the FCT 1 which are; Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Federal Road Maintenance Agency, Federal Ministry of Power, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and coming up next week is the National Assembly unit inauguration.

“We have awarded scholarship to 11 pupils in primary schools and as well secured admission for one in Federal Technical College, Orozo. Donated school desks to LEA Primary School, Karmo.

“We have also visited the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kuje, where we donated food items, consumables, footwear, sewing machines and money to secure release of identified inmates held for reasons of fine.”