Fear has gripped the staff of the Ekiti state University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, as the university’s management is allegedly making surreptitious moves to sack about 500 staff of the institution.

The staff likely to be affected multiple sources said, were those employed by the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele during his tenure.

Also, some academic staff, who were promoted during the former vice chancellor’s tenure may be demoted over allegations that due process was not adhered to in their elevation.

One of the affected staff, who craved anonymity, said the new management headed by Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of university’s Governing Council, Prof. Bamitale Omole, has consistently complained about the over-bloated workforce of the university and demanded that prompt action must be taken to rectify it.

The institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had in September threatened to embark on strike owing to the inability of the university’s management to pay salaries and other benefits.

The ASUU Chairman, Dr. Kayode Arogundade, disclosed that the monthly wage bill of the university has increased from N380 million to over N502 million, while the monthly subvention from the state government stands at N260 million, leaving the university to grapple hard to make up for the N262m shortfall internally.

The source, who was employed as an academic staff said: “Yes, it is true; the management will soon issued out sack letters to over 500 staff because of complains that the university is over-staffed.

“We have been notified and anytime from now, the letters of disengagement will be distributed and this has been creating panic and tension in the university.”

It was also gathered that some lecturers, who circumvented academic processes to earn their professorial titles and other positions, will be demoted.

When contacted, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bode Olofinmuagun, debunked the allegation, saying the management has no plan to sack or demote any worker.

“There is no tension on campus over sack issue; I am on campus as I speak with you. The university is peaceful and I am not aware of any such plan,” he said.