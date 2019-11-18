Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Mr. Francis Okiye, has pledged his commitment to enact people-oriented laws that would enhance the standard of living in the state.

Okiye made the pledge during his special thanksgiving service to celebrate his victory at the polls and his election as the speaker of the state House of Assembly.

He said: “Edo assembly under my leadership will be committed to strengthening existing laws and, where possible, make new ones that will empower the youth and create jobs in the state

“On behalf of my family, I heartily express my profound gratitude to all and sundry for their immense support for my victory at the polls and subsequent elevation as speaker of Edo assembly.

“My utmost indebtedness goes to the revered Benin monarch, Omo’N’Oba N’ Edo Uku Apkpolokpolo, Oba Eware 11, the Ojuromi of Uromi, Anselm Eidenogie and other royal fathers for their prayers and support.”

The speaker also thanked the clerics behind him, especially the spiritual leader, Christ Chosen Church of God, Apostle David Unuefe, and other spiritual leaders for their presence and demonstration of Godly affection.

Okiye also thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki for his commitment at ensuring that Edo state takes the centre stage in terms of development and job creation.