Prof. Tunde Falodun, a contender for the vacant throne of Oluyin of Iyin- Ekiti has urged those involved in the kingship selection process to be circumspect and diligent about their choice for the peace and development of the town.

Falodun, a Professor of Communication Physics, Department of Physics, Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) gave the advice in an interview at Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti.

The don who spoke on behalf of the Falodun Royal Family of the town, said a successor to the throne must be someone capable of sustaining the giant strides of late Oluyin, Oba Ademola Ajakaiye, Oyinyosaiye Uyin Ii.

Ajakaiye, the 17th Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, who joined his ancestors in September, after 14 years on the throne, was the pioneer Chief Judge of Ekiti state and former administrator of the National Judicial Institute, Abuja.

Falodun said that the footprints of the late monarch transcended Iyin-Ekiti as he was “a dependable adviser to various organisations and government at various levels which regularly sought his words of wisdom”.

The prince noted that it would be in the best interest of the town to chose a successor that woul sustain the trend of development laid by Ajakaiye.

“The late Oluyin may have joined his ancestors, but the outstanding achievements recorded during his reign would remain watershed in the annals of history of Iyin-Ekiti and his memory will remain evergreen.”

ALSO READ Decongestion of Nigeria’s Correctional facilities



“Oba Ajakaiye, brought a lot of progress and development to the town and lifted the stool of Oluyin to a greater height both within and outside the country”

“He was a reliable and creative leader, available at all times not only for the development of the town, but also for his subjects..

“Oba Ajakaiye’s successor, therefore, must be a bridge builder, a good listener, level headed individual with capability for right judgment, educationally and traditionally intelligent, God fearing and a down-to-earth community mobiliser.

“We cannnot afford to trivialise the process of the selection of the new Oba because a lot depends on it for the sustainable growth of the town,” he said.

He commended the Council of Chiefs, community leaders and all Iyin indigenes for their steadfastness during the period of the transition of the late Oba.

He expressed happiness with the selection of Princess Adeola as the Regent of Iyin and prayed God to grant her the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the town in her regency.

Falodun, a Prince from the lineage of Oba Agboun, Oketagidigidi Ruling House of the town said he had been selected and endorsed by his people to contest the exalted stool of Oluyin.

The don recalled he contested the thronel with the late Oba Ajakaye when it became vacant in 2004.

(NAN)