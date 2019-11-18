The nephew of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kogi west senatorial election, Dino Melaye, has died after allegedly shot at a polling unit during the Saturday election.

Melaye, in a tweet, disclosed that his nephew named Olorunjuwon, died on Sunday morning.

He wrote,“My nephew Olorunjuwon who was shot at my polling unit yesterday died this morning. My brother your death is a Supreme sacrifice in the struggle for the liberation of our people. Rest in peace aburo… So sad.”

Hours later, Melaye shared a video of grave diggers preparing the place where his nephew would be buried.

Melaye, who blamed his death on the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenged the deceased to avenge it.

ALSO READ Kogi, Bayelsa: We remain strong, united – PDP



“My nephew Juwon good night. A boy who never knew his mum, did not have the luxury of being breast fed. Yet God took care of him. Now APC thugs killed him. Avenge your death brother,” he tweeted.

Find the tweet below;

My nephew Juwon good night. A boy who never knew his mum, did not have the luxury of being breast fed. Yet God took care of him. Now APC thugs killed him. Avenge your death brother. pic.twitter.com/LIkIKEudin — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) November 17, 2019