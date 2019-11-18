The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Governor Yahaya Bello as the winner of the Kogi State governorship election held last Saturday.

Bello won in 12 of the 21 local government areas in the state, while Musa Wada, who represented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election secured victory in nine local councils.

Bello defeated Engr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP with a total of 406,222 votes while Wada garnered 189,704 to secure a second term as governor of Kogi State.