Since the return to democratic rule in 1999, Nigeria has moved from one controversial election to another, until 2015 when for the first time in the political history of the nation there was a semblance of free and fair election and a change of power at the national level from a ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to an opposition political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The election also for the first time saw a sitting President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan accept defeat and called to congratulate his opponent, General Muhammadu Buhari, now President Buhari, even before the declaration of the winner, which made many people reason that perhaps, the nation is coming off age politically.

But, since the advent of the APC at the centre stage of the nation’s political life, things seem to have returned to how it was pre-2015, with high level of uncertainty, fear and dread greeting every election cycle.

This apprehension was especially evident at the weekend when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted an off season governorship election in Bayelsa and Kogi states and a Senatorial rerun election in Kogi West District, following the nullification of the election of Senator Dino Melaye by the Election Appeals Tribunal.

Though many people are yet to come to terms with what really happened in Bayelsa State following the victory of the APC candidate, David Lyon, considering that Bayelsa is a traditional PDP state, having ruled the state for the past 20 years, the election in Kogi has been of big concern for many following the high level violence that greeted the polls and the loss of many lives in the process.

Alarmed by what transpired in both states, former presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu lamented the conduct of the November 16 elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

The former presidential candidate declared that what transpired during Kogi and Bayelsa states elections respectively shows that Nigeria has not yet got democracy.

According to an online newspaper report, that the election in both states were marred by violence, ballot box snatching and others.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had declared early Sunday morning through the Local Government Area’s Electoral Officer in charge of collating and announcing results, Garba Mahmood, that thirty of its ad hoc staff who participated in the governorship election in Olamaboro Local Government Area (LGA), Kogi State, missing.

Mahmood said that the INEC ad-hoc workers were reported missing after some police officers raised concern that they were last seen shortly after voting ended at 2 p.m.

Also, Senator Dino Melaye announced the death of his nephew, Olorunjuwon, who was shot by unknown gunmen at his polling unit during the Saturday’s election.

Reacting, Moghalu in a post on his Twitter account, advocated for a solution to electoral problems.

He listed electronic voting and an overhaul of the INEC as a solution to the current electoral problems.

Moghalu wrote: “With the conduct of “elections” in Kogi and Bayelsa states last weekend it’s clear we don’t have a democracy really.

“We should stop deceiving ourselves. We need fundamental electoral reform in Nigeria; digital/electronic voting, overhaul of INEC. Until that happens.”

Also many other persons have expressed mixed feelings about the outcome of the Kogi election which has been declared by INEC, in favour of the incumbent, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of the APC.

Bello was declared winner by INEC’s Returning Officer in Kogi State, Prof. Ibrahim Garba after polling a total of 406, 222 votes to defeat his closest rival, Musa Wada of the PDP, who polled 189, 704.

The incumbent governor won 12 local government councils while Engr. Wada won nine local government councils.

Reacting to Bello’s victory, some Nigerians on social media congratulated the governor while others sympathised with the people of Kogi State.

Reacting on Twitter with the handle, @ilynem, said, “If Yahaya Bello had killed half the people in his state, he still would have won. Any governorship election done in isolation from the other states will definitely be won by APC. Why? Concentration of security forces to aid rigging. That’s why reruns of Osun and Kano went to APC.”

Also @smartemuobor, said, “Congratulations to the few Kogi people who sold their souls again. I hope Yahaya Bello will continue to deal with you guys in the next four years. Una neva see nothing.”

And @KingDomo, said, “For those of you who supported Yahaya Bello, may your life be like Kogi State in his next Administration,” while @Muhamma90895110, said, “Yahaya bello make sure you do not disappoint your followers, congratulations.”

@Vikicious1, said, “By failing to wrestle power from an undoubtedly unpopular candidate like Yahaya Bello, PDP have paved way for its resounding defeat in 2023 Presidential election.” @theonce001, added, “So INEC truly declared Yahaya Bello winner in Saturday elections. I’m not a prophet of doom, but don’t bother going to court cause you won’t get justice. Let Yahaya Bello rule Kogi State the way and manner he likes. ”

@HunnieSkittles, said, “Kogi state deserves Yahaya Bello. Good luck to them,” and @FestusGreen, “Yahaya Bello owed 34 months’ salary arrears first term. This time, he would not only owe them for this 4 years term, he would forcefully deduct their life savings from their bank accounts.”

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate in the Saturday’s Kogi State governorship election, Musa Wada, has rejected the declaration of Governor Yahaya Bello as the winner of the election.

Wada said what happened on Saturday was a “declaration and execution of war” against the people by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during a press conference on Monday in Lokoja, Kogi State, Wada, who rejected the outcome of the election, described the exercise as a “coup against the people and seizure of power through brigandage and the barrel of the gun.”

According to Wada: “I, Engr. Musa Wada, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)and the overwhelming majority of the people of Kogi State reject the conduct and outcome of the gubernatorial election held on November 16, 2019.

“It is clear to all there was no election on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 but a declaration and execution of war against the people.

“What happened in Kogi was an organised war against democracy; coup against the people and seizure of power through brigandage and the barrel of the gun with members of the Police and other security agencies coordinating the stealing of the people’s votes.

“The Police aided armed APC thugs to invade polling units with impunity, shoot and kill voters and carted away ballot boxes to government facilities where results were written in favour of APC and handed over to INEC to announce against the will of the people.

“Police helicopters were used to attack polling units, fire tear gas on voters and provide cover to APC hoodlums and policemen who brutalised the people of Kogi State and stole their mandate.

“The APC turned our state into a theatre of war. No fewer than nine innocent Nigerians were killed. Many more were maimed and injured by the APC in their desperation to seize power at all cost.

“It is therefore distressing that INEC went ahead with a shameful collation and declaration of fabricated results despite the glaring disruptions that characterised the shambolic exercise.

“In order to achieve this ignoble goal, INEC cancelled our votes in areas of our stronghold, subtracted from our votes in many other areas and padded the votes of APC to give a semblance of victory for APC.”

Despite the view of many that Bello did not do enough during his first tenure to deserve victory, the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said that Bello worked so hard and deserved to win in the election.

While congratulating both candidates of the APC in the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States, Yahaya Bello and David Lyon, for emerging victorious, Keyamo, on his official Twitter page said Bello deserved the victory.

He further encouraged Bello to prioritise needs of the Kogi residents.

Keyamo, on his Twitter page wrote: “A hearty congratulation to my friend and brother. You worked so hard for this and truly deserve it. “I know you’ll put the people of Kogi first, as always.”

While thanking the people of Kogi State for voting for him at the Governorship election, Governor Yahaya Bello described his reelection as a victory for true democracy.

The governor in a statement by his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo on the sideline of INEC declaration of the APC candidate as winner of the poll, said the governor is now spurred to do more.

He said, “This victory is for Kogi people that value true democracy. And we can assure that Governor Bello will not abandon his campaign slogan which expresses his desire to do more for Kogi people.

“We thank Kogites who voted for us. We also thank Kogi people who did not vote for us; they have challenged the governor to do more for them to earn their confidence.

“We urged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to exemplify the spirit of sportsmanship by accepting the verdict of Kogi people.

We also thank the party hierarchy for throwing their weight behind the governor.

“We thank the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security operatives and other public institutions for ensuring that the election was free, fair, credible and peaceful.

“Governor Bello will do more for Kogi, Kogites will be better for it.”

Also thanking the people of Kogi and Bayelsa states over its victories in the Governorship elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said they won because the electorate ignored the propaganda of the opposition and re-elected their candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement on Monday, noted that the party won because in Bayelsa, the people dumped the established but retrogressive political order since 1999 to overwhelmingly elect APC governorship candidate, David Lyon.

He said: “We congratulate all Nigerians, our teeming supporters and members for the hard-fought election victories. Indeed, these victories are as significant as are well-deserved.

“Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the senatorial election in Kogi West district inconclusive, we are confident that when the supplementary election is held, our candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi will reclaim his earlier stolen mandate.

“We dedicate our party’s election successes to the good people of the two states, with a solemn promise that our victorious candidates would justify the confidence reposed in them.

“Finally, there remains much to be done in ensuring the sanctity of our electioneering process, particularly partisan approach to elections.

“The PDP must begin to address itself to the new reality that votes are beginning to count. PDP’s retrogressive tactics of massive thumb printing, ballot box snatching, vote-buying, thuggery, violence and other illegal schemes will no longer win elections for them,” The APC said.

