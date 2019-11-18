A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a 62-year-old man, Nurudeen Aremu, to nine years in jail for trafficking in cocaine.

Aremu was charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on three -count bordering on conspiracy and drug trafficking.

Aremu was first arraigned on March 7, during which he pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, on November 14, he opted to change his plea and was subsequently, re-arraigned.

On his re-arraignment, he admitted guilt. Following his guilty plea, the court adjourned the case for review of the facts.

On November 15, the prosecution counsel, Mrs. Juliana Iroabuchi, tendered nine exhibits which were all admitted.

Iroabuchi urged the court to sentence Aremu based on evidence adduced by the prosecution.

Justice Maureen Onyetenu found Aremu guilty of the offences and sentenced him to four years imprisonment on count one, three years’ imprisonment on count two and two years jail term on count three.

The judge ordered that the terms should run concurrently.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel said that Aremu committed the offences on December 27, 2018.

She said that he was arrested at the departure hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, during an outward clearance of passengers onboard an Ethiopian Airline flight to India.

Iroabuchi said that Aremu concealed 2.66kg of cocaine in a brown travelling bag.

According to her, the convict conspired with two of his friends still at large to commit the offences in contravention of Sections 11 (b), 11(d) and 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, 2004.