

The Special Military Task Force otherwise known as Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in Plateau State on Saturday distributed relief materials to over 350 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and Orphans scattered at three different camps.



The gesture was drawn from the annual harvest thanksgiving service and fund raising of the ‘Operation Safe Haven’, held last month at the Divine Grace Chapel, a ministry arm of the taskforce.

Speaking at the presentation of items, the taskforce Commander, Major General Augustine Agundu said one sure way to earn the confidence of the civilian populace is to demonstrate the spirit of love.

Gen. Agundu who was represented by Navy Captain Moses Orokpo said the displaced persons reached are victims of several attacks from the hitherto Jos crisis.

The beneficiary orphanage homes which are Recab, Clupai Orphanage Child Love and Protection Advocacy Initiative and Anwarul Faidah Orphanage were not only filled with appreciation but also pleaded with the taskforce to also provide adequate security for their intakes.

Speaking to newsmen, the Director Recab Orphanage, Mrs Maryline Akaaka, said whenever there is crisis most of the children hardly sleep for fear of being attack.

“You know most of them narrowly escaped from terrorists in the north-eastern part of the country to this place, so the sound of guns still frightens them”, Akaaka said.

However items donated are bags of rice, diapers, tissue papers, milk, gallons of oil, yams, snacks, cash donation, etc.