Yenagoa – Residents of Bayelsa are eagerly awaiting the release of Saturday’s governorship election result by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Voting ongoing at Onyoma square Nembe (Bassambiri) Ward 04, Unit 003, Nembe LGA..

The Bayelsa people defied flooding and other challenges to exercise their franchise in the election.

While the voting process took place amidst tight security in some areas, eligible voters in flooded parts of the state could only access their communities by boat.

A check around Yenagoa on Sunday showed that the people were expectant of timely release of the results by INEC.

At Opolo, Igbogene, Epie and Amarata areas of Yenoga residents gathered to discuss the exercise and many expressed joy that the voting process was over.

Mr Adolphus Ebitimi, a resident of Epie, told NAN: “We want to hear the final result, we want to be sure that what has been released at the units and ward levels really counted.

“We are calm and eagerly anxious to see the end of the process and that is by hearing the final results.’’

Another resident, Perekeni Dugura, expressed joy that the election ended without serious crisis.

“We have seen another day after the election, we are grateful to God Almighty, we are expecting the result to be released so that the state can move forward,’’ Dugura, a mechanic said.

In a telephone conversation, Mr Inatimi Walter, a resident of Akassa in Brass Local Government Area, said the community was calm after the election.

“We are only waiting on INEC to announce the final result.

“We have done own part, but the authorised body has to announce the outcome,’’ Inatimi said. (NAN)