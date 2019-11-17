President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has said the ninth National Assembly has chosen to unite in the national interest despite the fact that its members are from different political parties.

“This ninth National Assembly is a different National Assembly,” Lawan told members of the University of Maiduguri Alumni Association at the weekend.

“We have chosen consciously to be united on one thing; that thing is national interest,” the Senate President said at a maiden end of year dinner and awards night organised by the alumni body.

“It doesn’t matter what our platform is. You can be an APC member of the National Assembly. You can be a PDP member of the National Assembly. In fact, you can be an YPP member of the National Assembly.

“This ninth National Assembly, particularly the Senate, our platforms have conveyed us. We are grateful to our parties. We believe in the ideals of our parties, but we have resolved to work for Nigeria,” Lawan said.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President said the legislature is the most misunderstood arm of government because it is the youngest.

He said the current National Assembly believes that Nigeria should be made a safer country and with its economy working for Nigerians.

“All of us here are privileged. Some are more privileged than others, but the fact remains that those who are disadvantaged are outside there.

“They are in the villages or they are in slums in the cities. We have to work to make lives better for them. It is our duty, our mandate to work so hard regardless of our political platforms.

“We have also said we will work with the executive arm of government to ensure that there is some decency in what we do; that we are productive in what we do.

That we are able to give Nigerians what they voted for. Nigerians didn’t vote for us to come and fight. Nigerians voted for us to come and work for them,” Lawan said.

The Senate President said that the resolve to collaborate on national issues notwithstanding, “we are not going to allow the executive arm of government to take advantage of us. We will disagree with them, but when we disagree, we are not going to the market square to fight, to shout.

“We are going to resolve it in a round table manner. We are going to resolve it in the national interest. Not on what we feel or what we like or what we don’t like. We should be able to resolve any issue on the basis of what is good for Nigeria.”

Lawan paid glowing tribute to current and former vice chancellors of the school with special emphasis on Prof. Jibril Aminu, who was the vice chancellor from 1980 – 1985, for his laudable policies which created a critical mass of academics for the school and which his successors have proudly sustained to date.

The Senate President also congratulated the staff and particularly, the students who still have faith in the school despite the constant threats by Boko Haram insurgents.

“Despite the threat of Boko Haram insurgents, students are still being faithful that they will still get their education in the University of Maiduguri.

“This is courage. This is belief in what the university can do to protect them and what the university can do to give them the education they require and the character formation that goes with it,” Lawan declared.