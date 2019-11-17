Detectives from the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, have arrested a 54-year-old man, Segun Mopoderun, for allegedly bathing a neighbour, Oposanwo Gbenga, 58, with hot water, which resulted in his death.

Mopoderun and Gbenga had reportedly engaged in a fierce altercation on November 16, which later resulted in the former pouring the later a pot of boiling water.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately died before he could get medical attention.

Confirming the incident in a press statement issued on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, said that “the suspect and the victim live at No. 3, Iyanu Oluwopo Street, off County, Ogba-Aguda Agege.

“The suspect allegedly poured hot water on Gbenga during an altercation between them. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he later died. The corpse has been deposited at Ikorodu General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

“The suspect has been arrested by homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba. The investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court soon.”

Similarly, policemen attached to the Surulere Police Division, have arrested a driver, Meshach Baba, for reckless and dangerous driving, resulting in the death of a passenger riding on a motorcycle.

It was gathered that Baba, a driver of a black Toyota Camry with registration number Lagos BDG 24 FL, was coming from National Stadium at top speed inward Masha, when he swerved to another lane and hit the Bajaj commercial motorcyclist, killing the passenger on the spot and injuring the rider.

He further stated that investigation is ongoing while the suspect will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.