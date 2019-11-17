…To meet needs of airlines, airport workers, others

For busy working class and upwardly mobile people in Lagos faced with challenges of limited time to shop, solution has come around the corner.

A firm, OnedotStores .com , an online shopping platform has unfolded plans to provide solutions to address shopping gaps by facilitating delivery of groceries and other essential needs to their homes using the digital marketing platforms.

The platform, its Chief Executive Officer, Captain Henry Ogunyemi , said will cater to the needs of young and middle age residents of Lagos who are burdened by the challenges of tight work schedules, excruciating traffic gridlock and other problems in the mega city.

From Left , Sales Representative Funmilayo Adeyanju; Chief Executive Officer Captain Henry Ogunyemi; administrator and Mrs Itohan Adesina at a briefing to unveil OnedotStores.com in Lagos

The online shopping platform, the airline pilot explained will replicate the Amazon experience in Lagos, where the busy residents could in the comfort of their homes and offices place order for a line up of items including groceries, cereals, perfumes, assorted drinks, food items, beverages and others to be delivered in their homes and offices within hours.

Captain Ogunyemi said the firm, was breaking barriers associated with convenient and affordable shopping with the unveiling of the platform in Lagos.

Speaking in an interview at the Ikeja GRA axis of Lagos has signed agreement with many logistics facilitating firms to guarantee the prompt delivery of items once payment was confirmed from the payment gateways including financial institutions.

He said the pioneer shopping platform will cater to the needs of residents in both upscale and middle scale areas of Lagos for very business tech savvy professionals and residents, who had always looked forward to convenient arrangements to bridge challenges in the shopping sector.

The pilot said the firm, will also cater to the needs of busy residents around the Ikeja Airport environs, workers and residents around the Lagos Airport, Ikeja GRA, Magodo, Opebi, Ikosi, Victoria Island, ikoyi and other residents in Lagos Mainland.

The OnedotStores.com Chief Executive Officer said : ” Our mission is to promote an online shopping platform that helps busy Lagos residents overcome the challenges of lack of time, traffic challenges and other problems associated with shopping.

It provides avenue for affordable and convenient delivery of a line of grocery items and others delivered within one hour of placement of order.

” We deal with vendors hidden from high streets who are looking for a window to sell online. We have resolved all issues associated with delivery because we have outsourcing agreement with the facilitators in the industry.

” We will deliver household items and products, daily needs, cereals, beverages, perfumes and food items. We have reached agreement with major supermarkets , allowing such business people opportunity to sell .

Our target is young people within 18 to 50 years range, who are technology savvy using social media platforms. .

” Our strategy is to cover all areas using online and offline platforms and relevant payment gateways.”