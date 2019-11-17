The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that none of its officials or ad hoc staff on duty in Kogi state on Saturday were killed or declared missing.

The commission further declared that 30 of its ad hoc staff previously declared missing have been found safe and reunited with their families.

In a letter to the editor of an online medium, the Premium Times, which had earlier reported the missing of the 30 staff, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, informed that medium of INEC’s ability to account for the staff.

Oyekanmi in the statement on Sunday said that “your story with the title above, published on your website on November 17 refers.

We can now confirm that all the 30 ad hoc staff engaged for the 2019 Kogi state governorship election and posted to polling units 002, 006 and 013 at Olamaboro III and polling units 006, 012, 015, 016, 022 at Imani 1 all in Olamaboro Local Government Area have been accounted for.

“They are safe, sound and back in their respective homes. The chairman of the commission has personally spoken with some of them and they confirmed that they are hale and hearty.

“These election-day duty staff could not be accounted for initially following the violent attacks by some armed thugs at their respective duty posts after the close of polls.

“The commission has established that none of them was either injured or killed. They were able to successfully conclude the result collation process before the commotion started.”