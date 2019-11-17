All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, says that the Nigerian Tribune newspaper is a home of independent, fearless and investigative journalism in the country.

Tinubu

In a congratulatory message signed by him and addressed to the Managing Director of the newspaper, Mr Edward Dickson, Tinubu congratulated the management, staff and all those associated with the Nigerian Tribune over the 70th anniversary of the newspaper organisation and the grand opening of its new office in Isheri, Ogun.

“The Nigerian Tribune is the home of independent, fearless and investigative journalism in the country.

“The newspaper has continued to shine the light of truth into every corner of the Nigerian public space.”

AITEO alerts stakeholders of continued economic sabotage of Nembe creek trunk line



The former governor of Lagos said that the Nigerian Tribune had set the standard for journalism practice in Nigeria.

He said all those behind the success of the newspaper should rightly feel proud of this latest milestone in its distinguished existence.

“Accept my hearty congratulations to you, the management and staff, family and friends associated with the Nigerian Tribune on the 70th anniversary of the newspaper’s establishment.

“Nigerian Tribune is, of course, the oldest surviving privately-owned newspaper in Nigeria.

“Over its 70 years of existence, the newspaper has served as an important mouthpiece for the Nigerian people.

“It boasts a proud history of defending the interests of the people from its earliest days fighting for Nigeria’s independence from British colonial rule through to the emergence of an independent, democratic and progressive Nigeria of today.

“Tribune has set the standard for journalism practice in Nigeria and all those associated with the newspaper should rightly feel proud of this latest milestone in its distinguished existence.”

The APC leader congratulated the family of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, on their wise and good foresight in the conception and promotion of the Tribune newspaper and its heritage.

He said that under their skilful guidance, the newspaper remained an essential and trusted voice within the Nigerian media space and beyond.

“My prayer is that the next 70 years will even be more successful than the last.