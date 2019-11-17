Former President of Sierra Leone, Dr Ernest Koroma has called on African leaders to redouble their efforts in promoting peace, good governance and socio-economic opportunities to tackle migration.

Koroma made the call on Saturday in his keynote speech delivered at the 8th Zik’s Annual lecture series organised by the Faculty of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the lecture was “Migration and Development in Africa: Patterns, Issues and Challenges.”

The former president noted that the current pattern of migration and its portrayal has put a spotlight on the development pace of the continent.

“Government and the private sector must work towards creating the pathways that give hope to youths through education and hard work to escape poverty.

“Addressing migration means promoting good and inclusive governance and peace, the problem of jobs as well as providing affordable healthcare, housing and electricity,” he said.

Koroma said Zik’s return to Nigeria after study distinguished him from Africans who view traveling to the West as an end in itself.

In his remarks, Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra expressed concern that Nigerians were still yearning for great leaders who would take after the Grear Zik of Africa.

“It is unfortunate that we are still yearning for great men in our midst, men of honesty and zeal, who would give us hope,” he said.

The governor said that the state government had declared every Nov. 16, being the birthday of Azikiwe, as public holiday in the state to honour the icon.

Obiano, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, said his government was making efforts to recognise Azikiwe at the national level.

The chairman of the occasion and former governor of Old Anambra, Chief Jim Nwobodo extolled the virtue of Azikiwe as a nationalist.

According to him, Zik built and wanted a united Nigeria.

Nwobodo also advised the management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka to establish a founders’ day to remind people that “if you work hard, you will be rewarded.”

Also speaking, the benefactor of the lecture series, Sen. Ben Obi said it was endowed to immortalise Azikiwe.

Obi said Azikiwe’s contribution towards emancipation of Africa and Nigeria remains one of the major topics in the anal of African history.

On his part, former Aviation Minister, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, who was a discussant at the event, expressed worry over what he termed “new form of migration within the country” by herdmen.

“The things that are happening today are things we prophesied would happen; our forests are flooded by herdmens in the south in the name of migration.

“Every part of this country in Nigeria has been infiltrated by these people, and they know what they are doing. They are killing and taking charge of people’s ancestral land, even before their children,” he said.

Fani-Kayode commended leaders of the South East for remaining calm in the face of provocation, saying that save for their tolerance, the country would have long been plunged in trouble.

He called on leaders of the zone to speak to the leaders of the country to infuse a human face into their style of leadership.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone commended the keynote speaker, Sen. Ndi Obi and guests at the event for their contribution towards the lecture series.

Esimone explained that the choice of topic was germane to the recent upsurge of interest in migration which he noted had cost many lives and brain drain.

The event was attended by several dignitaries including former governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, other traditional rulers, former governor of Imo, Chief Ikedi Ohakim as well representative of Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo, Mrs Viola Onwuleri, among others.

The event also witnessed the cutting of a posthumous birthday cake for Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe to commemorate his 115th birthday. (NAN)