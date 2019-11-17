President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has charged traditional and religious leaders to be in the vanguard of praying for peace even as he tasked political leaders to deliver on their mandate.

Lawan, who spoke on Sunday at Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area during a thanksgiving mass held at the NKST church in honour of Senator Gabriel Suswam, said the 9th National Assembly is working closely with the executive to move the country forward.

He reinstated the commitment of the National Assembly to enact laws that will give the traditional institution a role to play in the running of the country’s affairs.

According to him, his relationship with Senator Suswam dates back to 1999 when they were both in the House of Rpresentatives.

The Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse called for unity of purpose among political leaders in Benue state as seen in the case of Governor Samuel Ortom and Sen. Gabriel Suswam, urging the Senate to review the constitution to carve a role for traditional rulers.

Gov. Ortom in his speech, acknowledged the role played by the church in contributing to the peace and harmony in the country while calling for continuous prayers for leaders.

In his remarks, Sen. Suswam promised to continue to work with his colleagues to better the lot of his constituents and commended the Senate president for finding time to attend the thanksgiving.

The event witnessed the dedication of church edifice built by Sen. Suswam was attended by dignitaries from Benue state, governing senators, House of Representatives members and state lwamakers.