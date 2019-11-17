Kwara United on Saturday produced convincing performance to brush aside visiting Ekiti United 2-0 in friendly encounter at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

The homers started the encounter impressively with the duo of Oliver David and Fabiyi John making superb runs.

They eventually scored the opening goal in the third minute through Joshua Agboola who was assisted by Sunday Owoyemi.

Ekiti United tried to restore parity almost immediately when Savior Francis delivered a glorious pass for Afeez Yusuf, but Kwara United goalie Abdullateef Yusuf produced a brilliant safe.

Dede Mogarah had the chance to increase the tally for Kwara United in the 30th minute when he found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Wale Makanjuola, but his shot was parried away.

The first half, however, ended with with Kwara United leading with a lone goal.

On resumption, Kwara United changed their pattern to more attacking one and their game impressed the fans at the stands.

Kwara United netted their second goal in the 68th minute through Abdulsallam Abdussallam who benefitted from a good pass by Issah Magaji.

Ekiti United would have pulled one back in the 75th minute when they were awarded a free kick, but Bello Babatunde missed the chance.

The Abdullahi Biffo’s men ended the match winning 2-0 in what was a good win ahead of the coming Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

Meanwhile, Kwara United will play another friendly match against Crown FC on Sunday at the Kwara Stadium Complex.(NAN)