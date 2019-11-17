Two lecturers, Adamu Chonoko of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Umar Chonoko of Kaduna Polytechnic, abducted 10 days ago in Kaduna, have escaped from their kidnappers den.

The two lecturers, Umar and Adamu Chonoko, who escaped from kidnappers den in Kaduna on Sunday.

Spokesperson of Kebbi Indegenes Resident in Kaduna and Garkuwan Wakilin Sarkin Zurun Kaduna, Garba Muhammad confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Garba said “the two siblings and indigenes of Kebbi State have escaped from their kidnappers and arrived the palace of Wakilin Sarkin Zurun Kaduna and were received by the Wakili around 11:51am today (Sunday). We thank Allah for their escape.”

According to him, Umar Chonoko went to deliver the N2 million and a motorcycle ransom to secure the release of his brother, Adamu, but was also held by the kidnappers who demanded for additional N5 million ransom.

“N3 million was delivered, making a total of N5 million, but the abductors made another demand of N10 million.

“Their demand could not be met. Just this morning, with the assistance of security agents, both of them escaped.

“We thank the media, security agencies and all those who helped us in praying for their freedom,” he said.

The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, also confirmed the story.

He said that the Command received the information on the escape of the lecturers from their family.

Sabo said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Janga while rejoicing with the families and friends of the victims, assured members of the public that the perpetrators would be apprehended and brought to justice.

“The Police will not relent in the ongoing investigation to track down the perpetrators of this and other similar criminal incidents with a view to arresting and prosecuting them in accordance with the laws of the Land.”

He enjoined the people of Kaduna State to continue to support the Command in the current battle against criminality in the state.(NAN)