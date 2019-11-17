An entrepreneur and developer of the Gelegele Beach in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state, Mr. Olu Omaghomi, said when completed no fewer than 5, 000 direct and indirect jobs would be created.

Omaghomi stated this in Benin on Sunday when speaking on why he embarked on the ambitious project.

He said aside creating jobs, the beach is meant to expose the tourism potentials of the state to the outside world, reiterating that the Gelegele beach, which will be the first in the state would cost N69 million and would open up economic activities of nine communities in the area and by extension the state.

The developer, who said no less than N11 million has already been expended on the project, however, said support in form of collaboration is needed to fast track the completion of the project.

“For now, I am solely responsible for the amount of work that has been done here and l dare say that a lot has been achieved with much more still needed to be done.

“Basically, opening of the land and sand filling/dredging of the location has been done. The next line of action is to begin planting of trees, building of an artificial pool, floating boat, water bike and chalets,” he added.

Omaghomi said when completed, the beach would have facilities such as floating bar, golf court and bush bars among others.

“Apart from the need to create jobs and expose the tourism potentials of Gegegele to the world, it must be known also that the community is a historic one, it was through it that the British invaded Benin in 1897.

“This is in addition to the fact that Gelegele, an Ijaw community, has been abandoned by successive governments of Edo state.

Gelegele is also an oil producing community and home to the Gelegele Forest Reserve and marine activities; the Gelegele River links Lagos through the Atlantic ocean,” he stated.