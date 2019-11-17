Yenagoa – The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) on Saturday hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the Governorship election in Bayelsa.

Mr Niengi James, South-South Coordinator of the Non-governmental Organisation , made the commendation in an interview in Yenagoa after monitoring the election.

James, who also commended the conduct of the Nigerian Army personnel, described it as the “most peaceful”.

He said:“Firstly, the security situation was very impressive compared to what we used to have in previous elections.

“I give INEC 90 per cent in the distribution of non sensitive and sensitive materials, it has been orderly and smooth.

“I also commend the military because they really did their work according to the rules of engagement.

“Today’s election is among the most peaceful election in the history of Bayelsa.

“I observed the process at Nembe, Ward 2, polling unit 2, 3,6, 11, and 12. I also observed in Ward 1, polling unit 10.

“Other areas I visited include Nembe-Basangbiri, ward 5, unit 1, 2, 5 and ward 4 all in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa.

“My suggestion for INEC in case of next election should improve in area logistics for the police and other security agencies.” (NAN)