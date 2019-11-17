Offa (Kwara) – The Kwara Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi has stressed the need for Nigerians to always pray for those in leadership positions to surmount the various challenges associated with governance.

Alabi made the call on Sunday while speaking at the 20th anniversary of Fountain of Jesus Power, CAC Achievers Assembly, Offa.

The Deputy Governor noted that leaders need the help and support of God and the people to succeed in office.

He called on the people to support the government and always pray for the present administration under the leadership of Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq.

Alabi explained that the present administration have the intention of fixing the state and make life better for citizens.

The Minister in charge of the Church, Pastor Samuel Olukosi later led the congregation to offer special prayer for the government, the State and the Nation in general.

Earlier, Pastor Emmanuel Akinloye, who spoke on the theme: “wonders from hearing from God”, emphasised the power in the word of God and various miracles He had performed in the life of the people.

Pastor Akinloye called on Christians to believe in the power of God and His word to turn things around.