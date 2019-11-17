It will be a gathering of African and international music intellects, professionals and enthusiasts at the annual Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) organised as part of lined-up events in celebration of the 6th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), slated for November 22, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Discussions will be centered around the topic: “Music business in Africa: Connecting borderless talents.”

A cross-section of leading minds from around the world will connect and interact on global musical issues and topic of trends in the music and culture industry while creating a platform for engaging and networking with potentials in the African music industry and ways to harness its socio-economic gains.

On the panel of discussants are some of Africa’s seasoned and accomplished men and women.

They include Sipho Dlamini, who is the managing director at Universal Music, South Africa; Sarah Boulos, chairperson, Society for the Performing Arts, Nigeria; Dr. Obi Okwudili Casmir, president of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and Seidu Idrissu, West Africa agent, Sheer Publishing Africa, Ghana.

In addition, Adebisi Adedeji, deputy director, Development Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Udochi Muogilim, the lead partner, Price Water House Coopers; Yoel Kenan, who is the chief executive officer, Africori in South Africa and Eric Bally, associate producer of the biggest touring company in Europe, YUMA Production are on the panel.

African music artistes who will be joining the panellist to share their experiences from the music perspective include Salatiel, ace producer/founder of Alpha Beta Records and nominee from Cameroon; DJ Moh Green, international DJ/ producer and 6th nominee from Algeria and Kanvee Adams, renowned music artiste and the nominee from Liberia.

“I feel honoured to be a guest panellist at the Africa Music Business Summit of the 6th AFRIMA. I will be speaking on the topic: Music business as relates to the GDP of Nigeria. I will shed light on how music business can be of great benefit to our nation.

“I’ve been a professional in the music industry with over 25 years of experience. I welcome the rest of the world to join us in Lagos, Nigeria. Come and feel African culture in stylish pattern,” the PMAN president said.

Also sharing his excitement, Sipho Dlamini added: “In relation to the theme of the summit, I will shed light on current distribution opportunities in Africa and what the future may look like.

Gelegele beach to create 5, 000 jobs, developer

“As a professional with over 20 years of experience in the music business, from Europe to the Middle East and Africa, I hope to share some insight that will bring value to the career of performing artistes and their roles within the music business.”

Participants will get the opportunity to engage in robust conversations on the economic viability and corporate benefits of the African music and arts industry.

Expected at the event are music artiste/songwriters, music producers, record label owners, owners of publishing/entertainment companies, associations of music professionals, policy makers in the arts and culture sector, lawyers, journalists, students and many more.

Coordinating the panels is Cameroonian French-speaking media personality, Pamela Happi alongside Munya Chanetsa, who is head of Licensing and New Business of Composer, Authors and Publishers, South Africa.