No fewer than 223 participants from 20 local government areas are taking part in the 34th edition of the Bauchi state Qur’anic Recitation Competition holding in Ningi from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23.

CBT proprietors laud JAMB for using biometric for examination

Malam Mustapha Illehlah, the Chairman of the state Quranic Competition committee, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of Quranic recitation competition in Ningi on Saturday.

According to him, the participants selected from the 20 local government areas of the state include male and female Quranic memorizers.

He assured that the state government was adequately supporting the hosting of the event.

He said prizes of various types and cash would be awarded to the winners noting that the main essence were the participation and the inculcation of Quranic reading culture in the younger generation.



In his remark, Gov. Bala Mohammmed, represented by the Deputy Gov., Alhaji Baba Tela, assured the Quranic recitation Committee of all the necessary support.

He said quranic competition was very important for the upbringing of the children and the youth in the State.

Mohammmed, however, charged the youth to concentrate and put in their best during the ongoing competition. (NAN)