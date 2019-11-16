Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has announced the release of N132million for the payment of monthly allowances for Corps Members serving in the state.

Speaking during a Courtesy Visit by the Governing Council of the National Youth Service Council (NYSC) at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike said the payment process has been activated by his administration.

“We have released N132million for the payment of the allowances for corps members serving in the state”, he said.

He further informed that funds have been released for the construction of drainage, completion of the 5000 capacity auditorium, 3000 mattresses and 1500 double-bunk beds for the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp at Nonwa.

He said: “The corps members are serving the interest of the state. We are only investing to enhance their performance.

“We have released funds for the construction of internal roads, drainage, 1500 double-bunk beds and 3000 mattresses at the Permanent Orientation Camp.”

He assured that the 5000-seater auditorium at the Permanent Orientation Camp will be delivered to the NYSC Governing Council in May 2020.

He urged the NYSC management to work out the issue of security at the NYSC Orientation Camp with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

“Rivers State Government will give all the required support to ensure the NYSC carries out their responsibilities to the people of Rivers State “, he said.

Acting Chairman of the Governing Council of NYSC, Mrs Binta Muazu appreciated Governor Wike for his investments in the NYSC.

“We were at the Permanent Orientation Camp and we saw the construction of a massive 5000 capacity amphitheatre. We want to be part of the Commissioning of that facility.

“You are constant in the payment of monthly subvention to the NYSC and we are happy with the promise to release the allowances of Corps members “, she said.

She said the generosity of Governor Wike to the NYSC is outstanding.