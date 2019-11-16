President Buhari has reacted to reports of 35 persons that were dismissed from the office of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari made this reaction to newsmen on Friday following his arrival from his private visit in the United Kingdom.



However, the President stated that it is regrettable that such a thing can be politicised.

He said,”They said 35 people were sacked in Vice President’s office. We just created a Ministry and we reorganized and people are giving it ethnic and political dimension. It is unfortunate.”

Recall reports gathered that the president terminated the appointment of 35 aides of the Vice President, which Nigerians were of the opinion that the move was to frustrate Osinbajo out of office.

Video Below: