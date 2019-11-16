A French tourist has died after falling from a waterfall in Thailand while attempting to take a selfie.

The 33-year-old man died on Thursday after he slipped and fell from the Na Mueang 2 waterfall on the Thai island of Koh Samui the same spot where a Spanish tourist died in a fall in July.

“His friend said he was trying to take a selfie and then he slipped and fell,” Lieutenant Phuvadol Viriyavarangkul of the island’s tourist police told AFP.

Viriyavarangkul told the news agency that the spot is roped off and there is a sign warning tourists of the danger.

According to a published study about 259 people worldwide died while taking selfies from October 2011 to November 2017.