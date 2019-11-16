Reno Omokri an aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan today on his Twitter handle raised a poser with the picture of Queen Elizabeth II and that of Toyin Saraki the wife of former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Omokri wrote: ‘Very few photos speak of the sad state of Nigeria as this picture. This is Queen Elizabeth. She was born great. She demonstrates her greatness by what she is willing to do for herself at 93 while a lowly official 1/3 her age is unwilling to do it#TableShaker #RenosDarts

Toyin Saraki replied by saying: ‘While I’ve never personally made your acquaintance, I am surprised to wake up this fine morning, to this mis-juxtaposition from you, as an apparent pastor of the @renoomokri Mind of Christ Christian Center of California and Abuja…

