Lagos – The police in Lagos on Friday arraigned a 42-year-old man, Abdullahai Usman, in an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing 1,692 cartons of engine oil worth N21 million.

Usman is charged with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in 2018, with others who are now on the run.

He alleged that the defendant received 1, 692 cartons of engine oil from his accomplices, knowing full well that they were stolen goods.

According to the prosecution, the engine oil is property of Richbon Company located in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 321 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.A Adesanya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2.5milliom with two sureties in like sum.

Adesanya adjourned the case until Nov. 25 for mention. (NAN