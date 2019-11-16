Oluwatosin Omosowon, Abuja

Leventis Foundation Nigeria is set to commence a one-year training program in modern and sustainable Agriculture in February, 2020.

Dr. Hope Usieta, Executive Director of Leventis Foundation Nigeria

Dr. Hope Usieta, the Executive Director of Leventis Foundation Nigeria made this known during an interview with Daily times on Tuesday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Rescuing African Agriculture from climate change



According to Usieta, “the agricultural training program was established to create in Nigeria, generations of committed young practical farmers who will act as catalysts for agricultural revolution in their communities. “

He stated that the program which is free of all cost, will provide all the necessities the beneficiaries would need during their one year stay.

“We would provide accommodation, food and training materials. We would also give modest stipends for their upkeep, while they are in school. Like we said, it is a free training to the beneficiaries of the program,” he said.

In the same vein, the Executive Director said, “the beneficiaries of the training would be opportune to learn almost every aspect of Agriculture which includes, poultry production, vegetable production, bee-keeping, honey production, fish farming, mushroom production, values chain mapping.”

He also revealed that, the program would be mostly hands-on with little theory added.

“Our programs are 80% practical, then 20 percent theory, so it will be very intense, when it comes to the practical aspect on the program.

“Everything the students will do, will be learnt on the field, they will learn how to grow the farm crops, then, If the students are involved in livestock farming, they will learn how to feed the livestock at certain time.

They would also learn how to handle tractors that is farm mechanization under simple farm tools.” He noted

Dr. Usieta further stated that the training program, which is fully sponsored by the foundation, the parent company, AG Leventis, and 6 partnering state government, will be held in those states, including, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Ondo, Osun and Gombe state.

He further revealed that the beneficiaries of the program will not only learn the necessary skills needed to start up their career, they would also be given some benefits from the federal government and other agricultural foundations after they graduate successfully from the 1-year training, as these organizations most times rely on the foundation for recommendation.

“In addition to gaining skills and knowledge to improve themselves, the participant will have advanced themselves to become self-employed which is very important.

“They will also benefit from different government projects now that the federal government is very interested in how agriculture can diversify the economy,

“There are lots of opportunities for farmers to get loans, that they will put into their enterprise and grow it.

“For some states, I can say for all the states that we are partnering with, the arrangement is that at the end of the program, they will provide a startup package for the beneficiaries from their states. Sometimes this happens, sometimes it doesn’t

“We also find that other commercial farmers or big commercial farm companies they come to us to help them recommend people they can employ. Most of our ex-trainees are being absorbed by this big agricultural companies.” He stated

He also revealed that in a bid to help the beneficiaries develop their business, the foundation is presently making plans to set up a micro credit scheme so that the beneficiaries can benefit from it.

“One thing we have done as a foundation is to look inwards and set up our own micro credit scheme that those our trained farmers can benefit from.

“So when they come up with their business plans for those that are bankable we provide them grants, but those that are not bankable, we have them develop it further,” he said.

The executive director who said the program is targeted towards youths and women, urged them to take part in the opportunity being given by the organization as the state of agriculture in Nigeria is changing, which in the coming years, will move a large population out of poverty.

Daily times reports that Leventis foundation Nigeria was established more than thirty years ago to support the Federal government policy on technical education.

The foundation was also established to train farmers, and assist the federal government to replace the aging farming population and develop a program that will attract youths into agriculture, Daily times reports.