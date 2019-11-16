Restructuring: Fashola fears `Brexit experience’ for Nigeria

Ogbomoso(Oyo State) – Mr Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development says crisis rocking Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso in Oyo is unfortunate but surmountable.

Sunday Dare

He made the disclosure during a courtesy call on Prof. Michael Ologunde, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution on Saturday in Ogbomoso.

The institution co-owned by Oyo and Osun States had been battling with crisis over the ownership.

Dare said that the problem bedeviling the institution were surmountable, assuring them that the university would rise again.

The minister described the recent meeting of Gov. Seyi Makinde and his Osun State counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola in Abuja as apt.

He said that LAUTECH had consolidated on its leadership position as a University of Technology.

Dare called on stakeholders to collectively work towards returning the institution to the period of uninterrupted academic activities.

The minister promised to play active role in finding lasting solution to the incessant closure of the university, which he described as a `model’.

He said that LAUTECH graduates were exceptionally good in their various chosen fields.

Earlier, Ologunde lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Dare as a Minister, saying his choice was an indication that government truly believed in the youths.

Ologunde admonished the minister to use his good office to help humanity and assist educational institutions as moulders of the nation’s future leaders to achieve their mandates.

NAN reports that the minister later delivered the 13th annual lecture of the LAUTECH Alumni Association.



